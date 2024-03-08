Quantum speaks out as Country Bird Holdings buys up shares
Recent share transactions lay the foundation for a potential battle for control the company
08 March 2024 - 18:43
Listed egg and animal feed producer Quantum said it is not clear what Country Bird Holdings’ (CBH) intentions are after the private firm increased its stake and appears to be trying to buy more shares.
There seems to be a battle to gain majority control of Quantum, which led to the number of shares traded and share price spiking exponentially this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.