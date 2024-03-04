MARK SEYMOUR: US policies and their broad effect on SA’s economy
Without proactive government input, the mining sector may miss out on recovery in commodity prices
04 March 2024 - 05:00
The SA economy, with its deep roots in mining, agriculture and tourism, showcases a rich tapestry of strengths that have evolved over the years. From the discovery of diamonds and gold in the 19th century, which positioned it as a global mining giant, to its modern advancements in technology and finance, SA has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability.
The diversified economy now also thrives on agriculture, which benefits from fertile lands, and a booming tourism sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.