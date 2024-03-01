SA starts 2024 by swinging into a trade deficit
Exports slump 12.8%, pointing to the major headache caused by decrepit Transnet
01 March 2024 - 05:00
SA posted a trade deficit worse than market expectations in January, a further sign that the favourable trade dynamics experienced since mid-2020 — owing primarily to commodity price tailwinds — have died down.
This is another setback for the economy and the logistics industry as government and businesses scramble to arrest Transnet’s decline...
