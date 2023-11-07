Opinion NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: SA government chooses to side with terrorism The apparent apartheid of Israel is in no way related to the apartheid the ANC fought against in this country

The SA government has doubled down on its dreadful foreign policy, supporting Hamas and even discussing sending aid to the terrorist organisation. What else should we expect from a government that supports Russia during its war of conquest against Ukraine?

While the ANC denies offering military support, should it really be having any sort of friendly discussion with an internationally proscribed, terrorist group? There are plenty of intermediaries and aid groups SA could be working through to ensure humanitarian aid gets through to innocent civilians — without working hand-in-hand with a hate group responsible for perpetrating the single most violent day against Jewish people since the Holocaust...