World / Middle East

Give us all our tax revenue, say Palestinians

Israel offers partial transfer of taxes but excludes Gaza expenses such as salaries of medical workers

06 November 2023 - 15:49
by Ali Sawafta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A mural is shown on Israel's separation wall between Jerusalem and Ramallah depicting the former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah, West Bank. File photo: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
A mural is shown on Israel's separation wall between Jerusalem and Ramallah depicting the former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah, West Bank. File photo: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Ramallah — The Palestinian Authority will not accept a partial transfer of tax revenues from Israel that withholds sums earmarked for administration expenses in Gaza, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.

He said he hopes international pressure will bring a speedy transfer of the funds, which are collected by Israel in areas of the occupied West Bank and paid to the Palestinian Authority under a long-standing arrangement between the two sides.

Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza that are still covered by the Palestinian Authority, including the salaries of medical workers and other health and education costs, even though the Islamist movement Hamas controls the blockaded enclave.

In November, the transfers have been held up by Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of the hardline nationalist-religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

Smotrich has refused to release the full package of funds, saying he will not allow funds to go to Gaza and accusing the Palestinian Authority of supporting the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed about 1,400 people.

Instead he has agreed to a partial transfer of funds that would withhold the $140m he says goes to Gaza, according to Shtayyeh’s statement.

“I say that this is a political decision aimed at separating Gaza from the West Bank, and we will not allow that,” Shtayyeh said. “Gaza is an integral part of our national fabric and an essential geographical component of the state of Palestine.”

Palestinian officials said President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the need for the funds to be released in full during his meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday.

The issue has also caused tension within the Israeli government. Defence minister Yoav Gallant has called for the funds to be disbursed immediately, saying they are needed to maintain stability in the volatile West Bank, which has seen a surge in violence over the past month.

Reuters

US, UN and allies mull options if Hamas ousted

Engagements needed with Palestinian Authority and other major players with interests in stabilising the Middle East
World
3 days ago

Israel says military has encircled Gaza City

US expected to push for pause in fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave
World
3 days ago

Fierce clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces

Ground war closes in on Gaza City main population centre
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
UN agency chiefs call for Gaza ceasefire
World / Middle East
2.
Give us all our tax revenue, say Palestinians
World / Middle East
3.
Blizzards in China’s northeast delay flights, ...
World / Asia
4.
G7 divided over approach to Israel’s war in Gaza
World
5.
Australia’s Albanese revisits predecessor’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Pressure over civilian deaths mounts on Israel as ceasefire calls rejected

World / Middle East

Blinken meets Abbas in West Bank as war casualties mount

World / Middle East

UN aid chief reports ‘some progress’ in talks to get fuel into Gaza

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.