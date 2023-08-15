Opinion

CARTOON: Taxis election platform

15 August 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, August 15 2023
EDITORIAL: Get your house in order and respect the law

It’s time the taxi industry started acting as a normal business does, curbed and regulated by the law
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Steering through the politics of the Cape Town taxi strike

Despite all the noise, it is unlikely the taxi strike will swing any votes in the 2024 election
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Taxi industry profitability is dwindling

Overtraded and infiltrated by organised crime, it is the most important cog of SA’s transport network
Opinion
1 day ago

The Western Cape taxi industry and its role in crime

The province’s public transport system has been brought to a halt since the minibus taxi industry embarked on protest action
National
3 days ago

City of Cape Town and premier say never again must commuters be stranded

SA National Taxi Council agrees to never call a strike during the middle of a work day
National
4 days ago
Monday, August 14 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.