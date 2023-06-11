With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
The single biggest structural issue facing South Africa is the state of the state
Business is yet to see a tangible plan for fixing Eskom and the government lacks the required political will, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso told the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday.
“The reason why 18 years later we have not finished Medupi or Kusile power stations is because of the prevalent crime and corruption. ..
‘South Africa has the skills to fix Eskom — if political interference stops’
Eskom’s problem is at Luthuli House, says BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
