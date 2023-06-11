Opinion

SAM MKOKELI: What, realistically, can business do to save South Africa?

The single biggest structural issue facing South Africa is the state of the state

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 09:21

Ernest Oppenheimer was on to something when he directed the design of Welkom, or Circle City. Its circles are just about the only solid element in a city battered after the decline of gold mining and years of mismanagement ravaged its coffers.

Due to a failure to invest in bulk infrastructure, the city's water pipes have long given in. Residents are used to water outages that last several days...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.