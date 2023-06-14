Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
The Chinese development model has been profoundly successful in recent decades, leading many to wonder if it could be replicated in other emerging market economies such as SA.
Characterised by high levels of state-led investment in infrastructure and government control over the economy, the model has won praise for the economic growth it has produced in China, but there are several reasons why it may not be easily replicated in SA. ..
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why the Chinese development model may not work in SA
Among the differences between the countries are the quality of SOE management and access to credit at low interest rates
