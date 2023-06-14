Opinion

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why the Chinese development model may not work in SA

Among the differences between the countries are the quality of SOE management and access to credit at low interest rates

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 05:00 Nicholas Shubitz

The Chinese development model has been profoundly successful in recent decades, leading many to wonder if it could be replicated in other emerging market economies such as SA.

Characterised by high levels of state-led investment in infrastructure and government control over the economy, the model has won praise for the economic growth it has produced in China, but there are several reasons why it may not be easily replicated in SA. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.