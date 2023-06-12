Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre deployment blocks business in move for recovery

The industry should have the courage to pull at the rotten thread that weaves the dysfunctional state together

12 June 2023 - 05:00

After calls from various quarters — your correspondent included — for business to set the pace for SA’s recovery, the sight of CEOs sitting around the table with the president and his cabinet is a welcome first step. But it is hard to be sanguine about its prospects given the platitudinous press release that accompanied the announcement.

Only the most naive of blinkered optimists would ignore that recent history is littered with grand promises of partnership matched by false starts, pulling up lame (remember the Public-Private Growth Initiative?) and the runners failing to reach the first water station, let alone the finish line, together. ..

