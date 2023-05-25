Tokyo’s Nikkei remained an outlier in the region and was up 0.5%
It will be important to maintain good relations as world polarises
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
Talks around the possible sale of its UK-based Alliance Medical Group are ongoing
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
A commitment to fixing at least some of the basics would put SA on the path towards improving appetite and desire to invest in the sector
However, ‘Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the X-date,’ the agency said in a report
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Interest rates learning machine
Sticky core inflation supports case for rates hike
EDITORIAL: Bank faces tough choice as power cuts and rand woes mount
Interest rates are an exercise in relativity
MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fall of the rand is not a pretty sight
CLAIRE BISSEKER: More rate hikes reflect the government’s failures, not the Bank’s
SA won’t benefit from slowing global inflation as local challenges fuel CPI
