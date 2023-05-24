Sticky core inflation supports case for rates hike

Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Washington talks aim to stave off an unprecedented debt default
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
The legendary, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer died after a long illness in Switzerland
SA’s headline inflation slowed more than expected in April but core prices remained sticky, leaving the door open for another 50 basis point hike in interest rates when the Reserve Bank ends its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday.
The Bank, which began the tightening cycle in November 2021, has been looking for signs that its actions are having an impact on inflation. But a recent blowout in the rand-dollar exchange rate raised worries about its impact on prices of imported goods such as fuel...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sticky core inflation supports case for rates hike
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
SA’s headline inflation slowed more than expected in April but core prices remained sticky, leaving the door open for another 50 basis point hike in interest rates when the Reserve Bank ends its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday.
The Bank, which began the tightening cycle in November 2021, has been looking for signs that its actions are having an impact on inflation. But a recent blowout in the rand-dollar exchange rate raised worries about its impact on prices of imported goods such as fuel...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.