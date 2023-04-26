National

SA rescinds pledge to quit ICC

The president had said that the ANC would repeal SA’s membership of the court, but on Wednesday his office said he had made a mistake

26 April 2023 - 10:23 Anait Miridzhanian
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

President Cyril Ramaphosa rowed back on Wednesday from a pledge to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC), months before he is due to host Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the court for suspected war crimes.

Ramaphosa had said on Tuesday that the ANC would aim to repeal SA’s membership of The Hague-based court, which hears cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. But on Wednesday, Ramaphosa’s office said he had made a mistake.

“SA remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th National Conference of the ANC — held in December 2022 — to rescind an earlier decision to withdraw from the ICC,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the national executive committee of the ANC during the weekend of 21-24 April 2023.”

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Moscow denies committing war crimes, including forced deportations of children, and says the ICC has no authority as Russia is not a member.

Putin is due to visit SA in August for a summit of the Brics group of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. As an ICC member, SA would be required to detain him.

Putin has not travelled abroad since the ICC warrant was issued. He has made only one trip outside the former Soviet Union — to Iran — since launching the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ANC decided at its national conference in December that SA should abandon a legislative process to pull out of the ICC and try to effect changes to the organisation from within.

The presidency said on Wednesday that SA would work towards establishing an African continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

Reuters

