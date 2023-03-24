PARMI NATESAN AND PRIEUR DU PLESSIS: Stakeholder or shareholder capitalism not an either/or

Fed chair’s dovish comments spurs investor hopes that further monetary tightening could be placed on hold
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Government’s sweetened wage offer to 7.5% will make it harder for the Treasury to achieve fiscal sustainability
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Second-largest shareholder says WeBuyCars and Nutun have ‘excellent long-term prospects’
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
TikTok says ‘misguided’ action based on misconceptions about the company
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
It is a contentious debate: should capitalism be stakeholder or shareholder focused? As seems often to be the case nowadays, each model is presented as the only true way, with the other considered completely wrong.
In short, a lot of heat but not much light. We believe an absolute choice is neither necessary nor desirable; if the goal is to build a profitable, sustainable company, both sides have valuable insights to offer.
Traditional shareholder capitalism attempts to realise the best possible financial results for its shareholders. But, say its opponents, an exclusive focus on shareholder value leads inevitably to short-term thinking, with financial capital prioritised over other capital, like the wellbeing of employees (human capital), surrounding communities (social capital) and the environment (natural capital), which all need to be considered.
However, shareholder and stakeholder capitalism may not be mutually exclusive. Good returns for shareholders are directly dependent on the efforts of employees and business partners, and the loyalty of customers. A company in conflict with the community is unlikely to do well.
Even self-interest thus dictates that shareholders should care about stakeholders, especially as today's social media platforms have given them a voice ̶ and thus power ̶ that they did not previously have.
The same thinking applies to regulators. Working with regulators to align with their requirements and collaborate on finding solutions is infinitely preferable to conflict, and makes a lot of business sense.
Now for the reality
That is the theory. In reality, of course, quarterly reporting and entrenched ways of doing things mean shareholder-focused companies do tend to take a short-term approach, prioritising profits now over long-term sustainability.
It is sobering to realise that according to McKinsey research, 80% of CFOs would reduce discretionary spending on activities like R&D and marketing, both essential to long-term success, in favour of hitting short-term targets. This even though companies that use a five- to seven-year horizons achieve 47% higher revenue growth over 15 years.
In addition, it is worth noting that the vast majority of people (92%) want corporates to embody an economy that benefits everyone, but only half believe they are working towards that goal. Generation Z’s increasing prominence as consumers and employees is also material ̶ just under 40% of consumers boycott products or services based on a company’s social stance, and 80% of consumers say they would switch between equivalent brands if one was better aligned with their values. Similarly, employees want their work to have a positive effect.
On the other hand, many point out that stakeholder inclusiveness can be used to “greenwash” rapacious corporates, actually making them less accountable because it lacks the precise metrics of a balance sheet. “Stakeholderism” also disguises poor executive performance and can be used to excuse poor financial performance or bad decisions.
It is a fact that in today’s overcharged environment the universe of stakeholders can become ridiculously large. And because it is impossible to please everybody, companies can find themselves unable to take decisions quickly.
Taking the middle path
Like its predecessors, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance is in favour of a stakeholder-inclusive approach, recognising that money is not the only capital a company uses to create value. There’s no doubt, too, that investors and regulators are tending that way.
Notably, King IV does not open the doors too widely for irresponsible activists either: stakeholders taken into account should be material to the organisation and their “legitimate and reasonable needs, interests and expectations” should be considered. As the report makes clear, stakeholder inclusivity requires competing interests to be balanced or even traded off on a case-by-case basis. The litmus test as stated in King IV is the “best interests of the organisation over the longer term”.
For that reason, managing stakeholders becomes a success lever for the modern corporate. Others include not trying to do too much at once, defining success clearly, and setting short-term milestones so that stakeholders can see progress. It is also critical to engage with shareholders to explain how the new approach will benefit them in the long run. At the same time, the company must be aware of tensions between stakeholders.
Although a company’s shareholders remain an important stakeholder, it makes all the business sense in the world to understand the context in which the organisation operates. Creating a strategy for identifying and managing a wider group of stakeholders, to the ultimate benefit of all (including shareholders), is surely the way forward.
• Natesan is CEO and Prof Du Plessis is facilitator of the Institute of Directors of SA.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PARMI NATESAN AND PRIEUR DU PLESSIS: Stakeholder or shareholder capitalism not an either/or
Image: Picture: 123RF/prazis
It is a contentious debate: should capitalism be stakeholder or shareholder focused? As seems often to be the case nowadays, each model is presented as the only true way, with the other considered completely wrong.
In short, a lot of heat but not much light. We believe an absolute choice is neither necessary nor desirable; if the goal is to build a profitable, sustainable company, both sides have valuable insights to offer.
Traditional shareholder capitalism attempts to realise the best possible financial results for its shareholders. But, say its opponents, an exclusive focus on shareholder value leads inevitably to short-term thinking, with financial capital prioritised over other capital, like the wellbeing of employees (human capital), surrounding communities (social capital) and the environment (natural capital), which all need to be considered.
However, shareholder and stakeholder capitalism may not be mutually exclusive. Good returns for shareholders are directly dependent on the efforts of employees and business partners, and the loyalty of customers. A company in conflict with the community is unlikely to do well.
Even self-interest thus dictates that shareholders should care about stakeholders, especially as today's social media platforms have given them a voice ̶ and thus power ̶ that they did not previously have.
The same thinking applies to regulators. Working with regulators to align with their requirements and collaborate on finding solutions is infinitely preferable to conflict, and makes a lot of business sense.
Now for the reality
That is the theory. In reality, of course, quarterly reporting and entrenched ways of doing things mean shareholder-focused companies do tend to take a short-term approach, prioritising profits now over long-term sustainability.
It is sobering to realise that according to McKinsey research, 80% of CFOs would reduce discretionary spending on activities like R&D and marketing, both essential to long-term success, in favour of hitting short-term targets. This even though companies that use a five- to seven-year horizons achieve 47% higher revenue growth over 15 years.
In addition, it is worth noting that the vast majority of people (92%) want corporates to embody an economy that benefits everyone, but only half believe they are working towards that goal. Generation Z’s increasing prominence as consumers and employees is also material ̶ just under 40% of consumers boycott products or services based on a company’s social stance, and 80% of consumers say they would switch between equivalent brands if one was better aligned with their values. Similarly, employees want their work to have a positive effect.
On the other hand, many point out that stakeholder inclusiveness can be used to “greenwash” rapacious corporates, actually making them less accountable because it lacks the precise metrics of a balance sheet. “Stakeholderism” also disguises poor executive performance and can be used to excuse poor financial performance or bad decisions.
It is a fact that in today’s overcharged environment the universe of stakeholders can become ridiculously large. And because it is impossible to please everybody, companies can find themselves unable to take decisions quickly.
Taking the middle path
Like its predecessors, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance is in favour of a stakeholder-inclusive approach, recognising that money is not the only capital a company uses to create value. There’s no doubt, too, that investors and regulators are tending that way.
Notably, King IV does not open the doors too widely for irresponsible activists either: stakeholders taken into account should be material to the organisation and their “legitimate and reasonable needs, interests and expectations” should be considered. As the report makes clear, stakeholder inclusivity requires competing interests to be balanced or even traded off on a case-by-case basis. The litmus test as stated in King IV is the “best interests of the organisation over the longer term”.
For that reason, managing stakeholders becomes a success lever for the modern corporate. Others include not trying to do too much at once, defining success clearly, and setting short-term milestones so that stakeholders can see progress. It is also critical to engage with shareholders to explain how the new approach will benefit them in the long run. At the same time, the company must be aware of tensions between stakeholders.
Although a company’s shareholders remain an important stakeholder, it makes all the business sense in the world to understand the context in which the organisation operates. Creating a strategy for identifying and managing a wider group of stakeholders, to the ultimate benefit of all (including shareholders), is surely the way forward.
• Natesan is CEO and Prof Du Plessis is facilitator of the Institute of Directors of SA.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The latest banking crisis: back to the future of liberal capitalism
DUNCAN McLEOD: Western paranoia turns TikTok into a bogeyman
AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar
ANDILE NTINGI: Investors aim to make money, not create jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The latest banking crisis: back to the future of liberal ...
GARY RYNHART: Watchdogs set to tighten their grip on ESG efforts
AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.