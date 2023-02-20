Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Monday, February 20 2023
Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all others fail
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
The start-up could list in Hong Kong as soon as in June
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Probe finds the main cables were not inspected or replaced, no load test or structural test was conducted and too many people were present on the bridge when it collapsed
Trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry mull whether Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills run at the Vaal track or at Turffontein
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
While features of this phase of the global economy and its interdependencies are new (as in the case of the semiconductor wars and fifth-generation technologies), others are familiar if one considers the enduring geopolitical contests over securing supply of critical minerals and consumer markets.
Globalisation has not reached its nadir as many are suggesting, but because it is “as old as mankind”, as Samir Amin suggests, it is unfolding in a shifting and evolving terrain. The imperial preference systems of the early 20th century logically precede the contemporary preferences and blocs, albeit under different market and power arrangements...
AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar
Globalisation has not reached its nadir but it is evolving
