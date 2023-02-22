ANDILE NTINGI: Investors aim to make money, not create jobs

Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
Why do shareholders invest in companies? Do they invest to make money or to create jobs? A simple answer to these questions, which at first glance come across as rhetorical, is that shareholders invest to make money, not for the sake of paying salaries that eat into their profits.
Making a profit is a primary motive that sustains businesses, with employment creation a by-product of the pursuit of profits. Companies hire workers to help them add value and generate wealth, a portion of which is paid to workers in the form of salaries and other financial perks...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANDILE NTINGI: Investors aim to make money, not create jobs
Making a profit is the primary motive that sustains businesses, with the creation of jobs merely a by-product of the brutal nature of market capitalism
Why do shareholders invest in companies? Do they invest to make money or to create jobs? A simple answer to these questions, which at first glance come across as rhetorical, is that shareholders invest to make money, not for the sake of paying salaries that eat into their profits.
Making a profit is a primary motive that sustains businesses, with employment creation a by-product of the pursuit of profits. Companies hire workers to help them add value and generate wealth, a portion of which is paid to workers in the form of salaries and other financial perks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.