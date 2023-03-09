Opinion

McLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN McLEOD: Western paranoia turns TikTok into a bogeyman

Western governments are moving to ban their civil servants from using the Chinese-developed app amid espionage fears

09 March 2023 - 05:00 DUNCAN MCLEOD

Governments in the Western world are moving to ban their civil servants from using Chinese-developed app TikTok. They’re worried, they say, that the Chinese government could use the social media platform for espionage.

The US government is, not surprisingly, leading the charge. But Canada and the EU have recently joined in seeking to restrict the app on work devices...

