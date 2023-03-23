British parliament blocks TikTok on all devices over security concerns

Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Americans are realising that Russia's war has devastated Ukraine and is unwinnable
Deputy president says cabinet members must be accountable to parliament
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Additional diesel, air conditioning and electrical equipment maintenance costs approached R18m
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
TikTok says ‘misguided’ action based on misconceptions about the company
Sebastian Coe says decision based ‘on the overarching need to protect the female category’
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
London — Britain’s parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.
A TikTok spokesperson called the action “misguided”, saying it was based on fundamental misconceptions about the company.
“Following the government's decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network,” a parliament spokesperson said.
Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.
“Cybersecurity is a top priority for parliament,” the spokesperson said.
The US, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.
“We are disappointed that, despite our requests, we have not been offered any opportunity to address concerns and only ask to be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors,” the TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson added that the company had begun implementing a plan to further protect its European user data, which includes storing UK user data in its European data centres and tightening data access controls.
TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.
The British parliament’s ban was announced as TikTok’s CEO faced questions from US legislators who are convinced the app should be barred for being a potential national security threat to the US.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
British parliament blocks TikTok on all devices over security concerns
TikTok says ‘misguided’ action based on misconceptions about the company
London — Britain’s parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.
A TikTok spokesperson called the action “misguided”, saying it was based on fundamental misconceptions about the company.
“Following the government's decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network,” a parliament spokesperson said.
Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.
“Cybersecurity is a top priority for parliament,” the spokesperson said.
The US, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.
“We are disappointed that, despite our requests, we have not been offered any opportunity to address concerns and only ask to be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors,” the TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson added that the company had begun implementing a plan to further protect its European user data, which includes storing UK user data in its European data centres and tightening data access controls.
TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.
The British parliament’s ban was announced as TikTok’s CEO faced questions from US legislators who are convinced the app should be barred for being a potential national security threat to the US.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TikTok safer than most apps, CEO will tell Congress
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: TikTok at the centre of ticking timebomb that is Western ...
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew grilled in US on China ‘threat’ and teen mental health
New Zealand to ban TikTok on state officials’ phones
UK to follow allies with TikTok ban
TikTok to limit screen time for teens amid physical and mental harm fears
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.