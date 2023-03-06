THANDO SISHUBA: Advancing SA Inc through social infrastructure investment

Fed presidents of San Francisco and Richmond say interest rates need to go higher and stay there longer
The economic prognosis for families, households and towns in Mpumalanga looks bleak due to the proposed decommissioning of six power stations
Department presentation warns poor financial position of boards affects ratings
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
The Competition Tribunal says that in terms of legal time frames it has until Wednesday to take the decision
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The legally binding pact aims to place 30% of the seas into protected areas by 2030
The franchise should always be separate from the elected officials appointed to oversee amateur rugby
Scientists track mutants from one manhole cover to the next
Social infrastructure investment is a key component, and useful lever, in addressing the many social challenges SA faces.
It aims to address long-standing social challenges — such as the lack of affordable housing, student accommodation, education and healthcare facilities. It also helps address critical economic infrastructure challenges such as the creation of large dams and water-reservoirs, functional motorways, and sophisticated energy systems. These act as the engine of most modern, advanced economies.
SA is an ideal case study for the myriad possibilities that exist to address these challenges, given its mix of developed and developing social and economic structures. These social and economic contrasts have resulted in us having one of the highest Gini coefficient scores in the world, a measure representing the income inequality found within a country.
This is fertile ground for social scientists and economic strategists to unearth workable solutions that could herald a better future for all. The goal of any thriving and forward-looking economic system is to have all-encompassing, unifying solutions that emphasise inclusivity.
That SA sorely requires such a working and incrementally empowering system is beyond debate. In the context of our country this can only be achieved by far-sighted social and economic policies, co-mingled with similar investment approaches. Socially focused investments such as property impact funds can make a real, lasting impact, while being a transformative force for good that sustainably empowers disadvantaged communities, ensuring their inclusion in our overall growth trajectory.
Such investments are predicated on certain expected outcomes and predetermined goals, such as:
• Sishuba is head of SA Property at Sanlam Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
