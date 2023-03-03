DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those who have brought it to its knees

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Its policies are more in line with its Brics partners than those of developed countries
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
The events of the past week stirred emotions of despair in me that I thought I had left behind in the mid-1980s, when former president PW Botha’s Rubicon speech provoked outrage among the international community and condemned this country to an increased period of social and economic isolation.
In an interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen, former Eskom chief Andre de Ruyter divulged how corruption and greed within the state-owned utility had crippled the country’s power generation. De Ruyter had taken over the termite-infested utility three years ago, and even if one questions his bold claims, we cannot overlook the toll Eskom’s failure has inflicted on businesses and households...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those who have brought it to its knees
Greylisting is an indictment on a country that prides itself on having a world-class financial system and being a leader in boardroom compliance
The events of the past week stirred emotions of despair in me that I thought I had left behind in the mid-1980s, when former president PW Botha’s Rubicon speech provoked outrage among the international community and condemned this country to an increased period of social and economic isolation.
In an interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen, former Eskom chief Andre de Ruyter divulged how corruption and greed within the state-owned utility had crippled the country’s power generation. De Ruyter had taken over the termite-infested utility three years ago, and even if one questions his bold claims, we cannot overlook the toll Eskom’s failure has inflicted on businesses and households...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.