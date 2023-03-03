Opinion / Columnists

DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those who have brought it to its knees

Greylisting is an indictment on a country that prides itself on having a world-class financial system and being a leader in boardroom compliance

03 March 2023 - 05:00 David Shapiro

The events of the past week stirred emotions of despair in me that I thought I had left behind in the mid-1980s, when former president PW Botha’s Rubicon speech provoked outrage among the international community and condemned this country to an increased period of social and economic isolation.  

In an interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen, former Eskom chief Andre de Ruyter divulged how corruption and greed within the state-owned utility had crippled the country’s power generation. De Ruyter had taken over the termite-infested utility three years ago, and even if one questions his bold claims, we cannot overlook the toll Eskom’s failure has inflicted on businesses and households...

