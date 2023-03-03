Opinion / Columnists

ISAAH MHLANGA: The treatment of Eskom’s debt was always going to be complex

The Treasury has found a clean way to solve the problem, explained its rationale and published all the detail in publicly available documents

BL Premium
03 March 2023 - 11:39 Isaah Mahlanga

After the initial positive reaction to the 2023 Budget Review, a narrative has developed that the Treasury’s treatment of the R254bn Eskom debt takeover hides the true fiscal position and risks. Fellow columnists Claire Bisseker and Mamokete Lijane have made this point on these pages. In my view they are seeing the minute trees of the accounting treatment and miss the forest of the big fiscal, economic, social and national security risk posed by Eskom’s debt and its inability to supply energy consistently to the country.

Their view is echoed by the former Treasury deputy director-general for the budget office and now adjunct professor at Wits, Michael Sachs, as well as another former Treasury official who was responsible for modelling and forecasting, Owen Willcox. I have not seen this opinion expressed in public by Willcox, but his name comes up every time I questioned the narrative. Although it seems there are several economists who share this view, the reasoning for their c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.