CARTOON: Mantashe’s stage 6 solution

12 January 2023 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says

Eskom says 11 generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity
13 hours ago

Sim Tshabalala urges SA to be bold in search for new Eskom boss

Standard Bank CEO says while Eskom's next CEO should ideally be an engineer the ideal candidate would also have to be socially and politically ...
49 minutes ago

Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to crime

Criminal activity continues despite troops at Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga, says utility’s head of security
54 minutes ago

Koeberg revamp enters critical stage as power cuts ravage economy

The overhaul aims to extend the nuclear plant’s lifespan, but management changes at Eskom raise schedule concerns — any delay could impact the ...
19 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom

The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
2 days ago

NICOLE FRITZ: It’s hard to be a hero in isolation

Who would put up their hand to lead an institution when their life could be in danger?
54 minutes ago
