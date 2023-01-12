Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
There is the narrowest of landing strips, and it will require all sides to claim a victory of sorts
Transnet says CRRC has shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to ‘normalise its operations’ in SA
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Volkswagen AG sales declined for a third year in a row during 2022 after shortages of semiconductors again hampered production to push deliveries to an 11-year low.
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
Cyber incident has effectively halted overseas postal and parcel deliveries, though domestic services aren’t affected
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survives an attempt at cyanide poisoning. The bodyguard of Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu dies in an assassination hit that seems to have been meant for Buhlungu himself.
This news in the first few weeks of a new year must do more than have us simply despair at the lawlessness and criminality gripping SA. What these assassination attempts mean is that fewer South Africans will be willing to put up their hands for the jobs required to rehabilitate and reform our country and state...
NICOLE FRITZ: Who would put up their hand to lead when their life could be in danger?
If the calculations of assuming an exceedingly tough job have also to include a willingness to put your life on the line, the number of those willing to report for duty shrinks yet further
