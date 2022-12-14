Opinion

CARTOON: Carl out

14 December 2022 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, December 14 2022
EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine predictability

The voting system does not allow any chance for ANC MPs to hide: it was a case of toe the party line or risk being jobless
Opinion
6 hours ago

MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote

ANC members vote overwhelmingly to quash Phala Phala report in parliamentary debate
National
17 hours ago

Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) has expelled former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus after a disciplinary hearing where he "failed to show ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla voted out

Mavundla said in court papers that the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures
National
22 hours ago

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s detractors call for his head

The president appears before the ANC’s national working committee
Politics
1 week ago
