JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Beware effect of red tape on bulk toilet paper purchases

Often little is done to try understand the likely effect new laws and regulations might have on the economy

14 December 2022 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

A senior public servant in the British satirical television series Yes Minister once proposed that his principal run a campaign headlined, “Red tape holds the nation together”.

SA is close to living up to that headline. That’s because of the default setting of local policymakers. Every time regulatory and other public institutions fail to implement existing laws and policies or citizens pay no heed to legislation, policymakers respond by writing new laws and adding new regulations...

