Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
Good relations with other member nations increases likelihood of it being invited to join bloc
Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes
The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
US taxi commission approved first increase in metered fares since 2012
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Prison term adds to media mogul’s growing jail time as city cracks down on high-profile dissidents
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, midfielder Antoine Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud were all influential for France in a thrilling match to see off England
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
I love a great underdog story. You know — David versus Goliath, Rocky Balboa versus Apollo Creed. In this year’s Fifa World Cup there have been a number of upsets and giant-killers.
In the opening week Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina, despite Lionel Messi having opened the scoring. Another unexpected outcome was Japan taking Germany and Spain to the sword — both former World Cup champions...
PATRICE RASSOU: Investment lessons from the World Cup
I love a great underdog story
