Also helping sentiment on the day is a modest relaxation of Chinese quarantine measures
Concessionary loans come with other costs, and the Treasury has not been so keen to discuss other conditions attached
Sars commissioner mops up state capture mess with compensation and public apology
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
Low vacancies and limited supply make the sector attractive for investors
Interest rates have nearly doubled and a further 100 basis point hike is expected later in the month
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Control of Senate remains in hands of Democrats
Kolisi’s men appeared to shock the hosts by speeding up the game and running the kicks back
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Colossal climate change cognitive dissonance clouds COP27
Before we get too excited by our modest first steps as a country in reducing carbon emissions, we should remember we are still in serious trouble
While SA, emitter of less than 1% of total global greenhouse gases, is enjoying the COP27 limelight for a plan to reduce those emissions to zero by 2050, a new report shows that globally the world added an additional SA last year alone.
Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement have increased by 0.8% in 2022, hitting a new record high of 36.6bn tonnes of CO² (GtCO²). The estimates come from the 2022 Global Carbon Budget report by the Global Carbon Project...
