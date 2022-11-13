×

Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Colossal climate change cognitive dissonance clouds COP27

Before we get too excited by our modest first steps as a country in reducing carbon emissions, we should remember we are still in serious trouble

13 November 2022 - 15:52

While SA, emitter of less than 1% of total global greenhouse gases, is enjoying the COP27 limelight for a plan to reduce those emissions to zero by 2050, a new report shows that globally the world added an additional SA last year alone.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement have increased by 0.8% in 2022, hitting a new record high of 36.6bn tonnes of CO² (GtCO²). The estimates come from the 2022 Global Carbon Budget report by the Global Carbon Project...

