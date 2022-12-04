ELLIOT REFSON: How Africa’s strong bonds with Jersey can help in sourcing capital

While investors await answers, the rand is likely to remain under pressure, analysts say
Deep funds pool presented by the $715bn impact investing market presents a big opportunity for boosting growth
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
The president’s camp has been working on a strategy to deal with the parliamentary debate on the Phala Phala panel report scheduled for Tuesday
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Economists expect stronger economic growth for third quarter despite ‘considerable volatility’ in monthly indicators
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Company pleaded not guilty to related US criminal charges.
Japan can look proudly at its sporting victories in the past two decades and hope for more from the team nicknamed Samurai Blue
Panels on its body can add up to 11,000km of freely-sourced, annual driving power
In our rapidly evolving global market the choice of fund domiciliation has become a salient issue for investors and fund managers looking for efficiency, stability and transparency.
The shifting geopolitics introduced by the Russia-Ukraine war, Brexit, Trumpism and the pandemic have reconfigured Africa’s place in the world and driven its rapid ascendancy. These geopolitical issues have highlighted that political risk is not unique to Africa and the so called “emerging markets”, but are features of markets everywhere.
As African economies emerge from this crisis it is clear that local and traditional sources of finance and investment will not be enough to fuel and grow economies. Governments will have to deploy and use different methods and sources of investment to return to the growth trajectory that will enable the continent to achieve the AU Agenda 2063. Financial and other incentives will need to be ramped up to make African economies more competitive and attract the international capital that will inevitably be looking for a home.
International finance corporations that can demonstrate quality service, sophisticated expertise, commitment to the highest standards of governance and regulation and global reach will have the potential to play a vital role in sourcing overseas capital securely and efficiently to ensure Africa can achieve its aspirations.
Jersey’s relationship with Africa is broad, deep and based on shared interests. One area with strong growth is sustainable finance, specifically impact investing. The Global Impact Investing Network’s Annual Impact Investor Survey 2020 sized the market at $715bn, and this deep pool of funds presents a golden opportunity for Africa.
In countries like Kenya there is a wide range of companies solving societal issues through profitable and scalable models, making these firms magnets for investors searching for sustainable investment opportunities. For example, Brighter Life, a Kenyan company domiciled in Jersey, managed to raise $65m in June 2020, enabling more than 1-million people living off-grid in Kenya to access d.light solar home systems and related solar energy products.
Extra budget
SA managers account for the seventh-largest pool of capital globally, in respect of Jersey-based fund promoters. Using Jersey for SA fund assets is also on the rise; in 2021 statistics reported a 38% year-on-year increase. They are ahead of the curve with these opportunities and the past two decades have seen SA private equity expertise facilitate investment into retail, consumer, real estate and infrastructure investments across the wider African continent, typically partnering with development finance institutions (DFIs) from the UK and Northern Europe to drive economic development with often spectacular returns.
Jersey Finance’s report “SA Fund Managers: Trends in Fund Domiciliation & Capital Raising” pointed to the fact that many DFIs are now allocating extra budget to emerging markets, and that investors who have been in Africa know the opportunity and its rewards and therefore remain committed to supporting that growth. These days, it is considered far riskier to be outside the African opportunity than to be inside it, actively participating in its economic acceleration.
As a jurisdiction, Jersey acts as a bridge between capital raising in Europe and investment in Africa, and accounts for about $18.7bn in deployed capital across Kenya, SA, Uganda and Egypt.
Jersey can play a vital role in sourcing overseas capital securely and efficiently, helping support economic growth and job creation in Africa. The island has been at the forefront of fund services for more than 60 years. It provides a straightforward tax-neutral environment, strong regulatory and legal frameworks, and vast experience in the alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital and infrastructure funds.
This, combined with a forward-thinking approach and the ability to offer certainty, stability and substance, gives Jersey the international pedigree that appeals to investors across Africa. Offering a safe, familiar environment for European investors across institutional, high-net worth and pension funds, as well as meeting market access requirements, makes Jersey an attractive option for investors in Europe, offering a clear solution for private equity deal structuring in Africa.
• Refson is head of funds at Jersey Finance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ELLIOT REFSON: How Africa’s strong bonds with Jersey can help in sourcing capital
In our rapidly evolving global market the choice of fund domiciliation has become a salient issue for investors and fund managers looking for efficiency, stability and transparency.
The shifting geopolitics introduced by the Russia-Ukraine war, Brexit, Trumpism and the pandemic have reconfigured Africa’s place in the world and driven its rapid ascendancy. These geopolitical issues have highlighted that political risk is not unique to Africa and the so called “emerging markets”, but are features of markets everywhere.
As African economies emerge from this crisis it is clear that local and traditional sources of finance and investment will not be enough to fuel and grow economies. Governments will have to deploy and use different methods and sources of investment to return to the growth trajectory that will enable the continent to achieve the AU Agenda 2063. Financial and other incentives will need to be ramped up to make African economies more competitive and attract the international capital that will inevitably be looking for a home.
International finance corporations that can demonstrate quality service, sophisticated expertise, commitment to the highest standards of governance and regulation and global reach will have the potential to play a vital role in sourcing overseas capital securely and efficiently to ensure Africa can achieve its aspirations.
Jersey’s relationship with Africa is broad, deep and based on shared interests. One area with strong growth is sustainable finance, specifically impact investing. The Global Impact Investing Network’s Annual Impact Investor Survey 2020 sized the market at $715bn, and this deep pool of funds presents a golden opportunity for Africa.
In countries like Kenya there is a wide range of companies solving societal issues through profitable and scalable models, making these firms magnets for investors searching for sustainable investment opportunities. For example, Brighter Life, a Kenyan company domiciled in Jersey, managed to raise $65m in June 2020, enabling more than 1-million people living off-grid in Kenya to access d.light solar home systems and related solar energy products.
Extra budget
SA managers account for the seventh-largest pool of capital globally, in respect of Jersey-based fund promoters. Using Jersey for SA fund assets is also on the rise; in 2021 statistics reported a 38% year-on-year increase. They are ahead of the curve with these opportunities and the past two decades have seen SA private equity expertise facilitate investment into retail, consumer, real estate and infrastructure investments across the wider African continent, typically partnering with development finance institutions (DFIs) from the UK and Northern Europe to drive economic development with often spectacular returns.
Jersey Finance’s report “SA Fund Managers: Trends in Fund Domiciliation & Capital Raising” pointed to the fact that many DFIs are now allocating extra budget to emerging markets, and that investors who have been in Africa know the opportunity and its rewards and therefore remain committed to supporting that growth. These days, it is considered far riskier to be outside the African opportunity than to be inside it, actively participating in its economic acceleration.
As a jurisdiction, Jersey acts as a bridge between capital raising in Europe and investment in Africa, and accounts for about $18.7bn in deployed capital across Kenya, SA, Uganda and Egypt.
Jersey can play a vital role in sourcing overseas capital securely and efficiently, helping support economic growth and job creation in Africa. The island has been at the forefront of fund services for more than 60 years. It provides a straightforward tax-neutral environment, strong regulatory and legal frameworks, and vast experience in the alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital and infrastructure funds.
This, combined with a forward-thinking approach and the ability to offer certainty, stability and substance, gives Jersey the international pedigree that appeals to investors across Africa. Offering a safe, familiar environment for European investors across institutional, high-net worth and pension funds, as well as meeting market access requirements, makes Jersey an attractive option for investors in Europe, offering a clear solution for private equity deal structuring in Africa.
• Refson is head of funds at Jersey Finance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANNABEL BISHOP: Markets have largely ignored a good medium-term budget
ISAAH MHLANGA: Expect a gloomy first quarter in 2023
Jersey police to pay damages to Roman Abramovich for unlawful searches
EDUARDO PORTER: Climate can handle leaving Africa alone about carbon emissions
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We survived state capture and the pandemic so there is hope ...
Financial industry barometer points to confidence in Africa’s outlook
Free trade pact alone won’t industrialise Africa
Malawi is first low-income country to get IMF food-shock loan
Bankers bet billions on new wave of debt-for-nature deals
LEANNE GOVINDSAMY: Global finance rules must change to support just transitions ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.