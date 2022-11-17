Opinion / Columnists

ISAAH MHLANGA: The FSCA prohibits retirement funds from investing in volatile crypto — for good reason

Popular crypto currencies have lost value at a staggering rate. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is right to regulate these so-called assets to protect less-informed South Africans

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 13:15 Isaac Mahlangu

The crypto market is under siege. The losses being sustained are causing bankruptcies in some of the main exchanges. The most recent exchange to file for bankruptcy is FTX after a major liquidity crisis. This follows two crypto platforms, Celsius and Voyager, declaring bankruptcy in July this year.

This is a major talking point for market watchers, a risk for central banks that have financial stability mandates and painful for those not well informed who have taken their savings and leapt onto the bandwagon of crypto-market investing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.