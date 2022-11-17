ISAAH MHLANGA: The FSCA prohibits retirement funds from investing in volatile crypto — for good reason

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
The crypto market is under siege. The losses being sustained are causing bankruptcies in some of the main exchanges. The most recent exchange to file for bankruptcy is FTX after a major liquidity crisis. This follows two crypto platforms, Celsius and Voyager, declaring bankruptcy in July this year.
This is a major talking point for market watchers, a risk for central banks that have financial stability mandates and painful for those not well informed who have taken their savings and leapt onto the bandwagon of crypto-market investing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: The FSCA prohibits retirement funds from investing in volatile crypto — for good reason
Popular crypto currencies have lost value at a staggering rate. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is right to regulate these so-called assets to protect less-informed South Africans
The crypto market is under siege. The losses being sustained are causing bankruptcies in some of the main exchanges. The most recent exchange to file for bankruptcy is FTX after a major liquidity crisis. This follows two crypto platforms, Celsius and Voyager, declaring bankruptcy in July this year.
This is a major talking point for market watchers, a risk for central banks that have financial stability mandates and painful for those not well informed who have taken their savings and leapt onto the bandwagon of crypto-market investing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.