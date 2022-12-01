Opinion

REITUMETSE MOLOTSOANE: SA will see real change soon due to the Just Energy Transition Partnership

Solid and actionable scheme for transitioning SA to a low-carbon economy

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Reitumetse Molotsoane

South Africans should start to see real economic change as a result of the country’s internationally ground-breaking $8.5bn Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership.

During the world leaders summit at COP27 on November 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the new JET Investment Plan (JET IP). This sets out in detail how SA proposes to use the $8.5bn the EU and several developed nations have pledged towards the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy...

