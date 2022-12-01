Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
By holding one up, you haven’t said anything yet — neither for nor against an oppressive regime. You’re simply expressing that your mind is free
SA can’t ‘leave it to 4,000 bribed and compromised delegates at an ANC conference to choose the future of our country’
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Country’s research and quantum computing capabilities are especially important to US space defences, according to US military officials
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
South Africans should start to see real economic change as a result of the country’s internationally ground-breaking $8.5bn Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership.
During the world leaders summit at COP27 on November 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the new JET Investment Plan (JET IP). This sets out in detail how SA proposes to use the $8.5bn the EU and several developed nations have pledged towards the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy...
REITUMETSE MOLOTSOANE: SA will see real change soon due to the Just Energy Transition Partnership
Solid and actionable scheme for transitioning SA to a low-carbon economy
