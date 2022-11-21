Opinion

CARTOON: COP27 — loss and damage

21 November 2022 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, November 21 2022

COP27 approves last-ditch deal to pay poorer countries for climate damage

The deal is an acknowledgment that richer nations are responsible to the developing world for the harm caused by rising temperatures
News
16 hours ago

Bankers bet billions on new wave of debt-for-nature deals

Agreements are part of efforts to address a quandary facing world leaders at the UN COP27 summit in Egypt
World
3 days ago

COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance

Nedbank sustainability head says SA’s investment plan has been well received but a lot of work remains to tie down funding
Companies
3 days ago

COP27: Brazil’s Lula pledges to end deforestation of Amazon by 2030

Brazil is back, says president-elect to standing ovation from delegates to climate conference in Egypt
World
4 days ago

SA and partners call out rich countries’ ‘double standards’ on fossil fuels

Ministers from a group of developing countries accuse developed countries of backtracking
National
4 days ago
