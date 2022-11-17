Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
The magnitude and type of financing that will be needed to pay for climate change and mitigation will require of financial institutions to adopt a new approach to risk.
This is according to Brigitte Burnett, head of sustainability at Nedbank, who is attending the COP27 UN climate change conference in Egypt this week...
COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance
Nedbank sustainability head says SA’s investment plan has been well received but a lot of work remains to tie down funding
The magnitude and type of financing that will be needed to pay for climate change and mitigation will require of financial institutions to adopt a new approach to risk.
This is according to Brigitte Burnett, head of sustainability at Nedbank, who is attending the COP27 UN climate change conference in Egypt this week...
