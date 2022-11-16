SA and partners call out rich countries’ ‘double standards’ on fossil fuels

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Calls for those responsible for pollution would include our country
Service needs funds for restructuring and cash flow needs, says communication & digital technologies department
Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors accuse him of lacking the political will to implement the resolutions
Crypto broker moves to protect unit after collapse of major exchange FTX
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
US factory output rose in October by less than expected after downward revisions to prior months, suggesting manufacturing is losing some steam as domestic and global demand moderates.
Crushing defeat for Russian as the Serb eyes Federer record at ATP
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
Ministers from a group of developing countries, including SA, have accused developed countries of “backtracking on [climate] finance and mitigation pledges”, and of increasing their use of fossil fuels while expecting developing countries to move away from these resources.
In a statement issued during the UN climate conference, COP27, in Egypt, ministers from Brazil, SA, India and China (the BASIC group), led by SA’s minister for forestry, fisheries & the environment, Barbara Creecy, said they were “gravely concerned” that rich countries were not “showing leadership” in cutting their use of fossil fuels and progressing in their efforts to meet their stated climate change mitigation goals...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA and partners call out rich countries’ ‘double standards’ on fossil fuels
Ministers from a group of developing countries accuse developed countries of backtracking
Ministers from a group of developing countries, including SA, have accused developed countries of “backtracking on [climate] finance and mitigation pledges”, and of increasing their use of fossil fuels while expecting developing countries to move away from these resources.
In a statement issued during the UN climate conference, COP27, in Egypt, ministers from Brazil, SA, India and China (the BASIC group), led by SA’s minister for forestry, fisheries & the environment, Barbara Creecy, said they were “gravely concerned” that rich countries were not “showing leadership” in cutting their use of fossil fuels and progressing in their efforts to meet their stated climate change mitigation goals...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.