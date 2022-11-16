×

National

SA and partners call out rich countries’ ‘double standards’ on fossil fuels

Ministers from a group of developing countries accuse developed countries of backtracking

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 16:04 Denene Erasmus

Ministers from a group of developing countries, including SA, have accused developed countries of “backtracking on [climate] finance and mitigation pledges”, and of increasing their use of fossil fuels while expecting developing countries to move away from these resources.

In a statement issued during the UN climate conference, COP27, in Egypt, ministers from Brazil, SA, India and China (the BASIC group), led by SA’s minister for forestry, fisheries & the environment, Barbara Creecy, said they were “gravely concerned” that rich countries were not “showing leadership” in cutting their use of fossil fuels and progressing in their efforts to meet their stated climate change mitigation goals...

