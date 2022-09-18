×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of load-shedding and only it can solve the problem

Measures to get the flow of energy plants from the REIPPPP up and running lie in the state’s hands

18 September 2022 - 16:10 Busisiwe Mavuso

Here’s a sobering thought: had the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) not been stalled by corrupt political interests from 2015 to 2019, the energy plants from bid window 5 would have been operational and SA would have had half the load-shedding last year.

If projects from both bid windows 5 and 6 were on stream by 2021 as originally scheduled, Eskom would have saved at least R2.5bn and reduced load-shedding by 96.5%, according to research by Meridian Economics.  ..

