National

Inside Eskom’s 32% tariff increase application

Power utility prepares to strip hard-pressed South Africans

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 18:51 Denene Erasmus

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) will kick off a round of regional public hearings on Monday next week to deliberate on Eskom’s tariff application for the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

The tariff application forms part of Eskom’s fifth Multiyear Price Determination that was originally submitted in June last year in which the state-owned power utility requested to be allowed to recover R293bn for 2022/2023, R335bn for 2023/2024, and R365bn for 2024/2025...

