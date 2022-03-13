EBEN KARSTEN: Active asset allocation improves returns consistency

Yet these asset classes can be combined in different ways. Strategic asset allocation (SAA) sees asset classes being apportioned according to fixed weights determined by optimising the return of a portfolio using long-run historical return, volatility and covariance (a measure of co-movement) data. The portfolio is rebalanced periodically (say, quarterly) to ensure that over time the asset class weights match those of the SAA.

A crucial, but flawed, assumption is that the historical estimates of return, volatility and covariance will hold in future: correlation or covariance can be unstable and shift based on underlying market conditions. During stress periods such as the global financial or Covid-19 crises, co-movement between asset classes tends to increase.

Equity heavy

A variation is tactical asset allocation (TAA), which allows for deviations from the strategic allocation and sees the portfolio being overweight or underweight a certain asset class. Given that the TAA references the SAA, the assumption that historical return, risk and covariance estimates will hold in future is still embedded in the portfolio construction.

In both SAA and TAA historical return biases dominate and explain why SA balanced funds have tended to be equity heavy. While TAA gives the asset allocator more flexibility, it is still anchored to the SAA, and therefore tends to be static.

Intuitively, rebalancing should limit inherent preference for an asset class, outside the SAA. That is because you lower your allocation to previous outperforming asset classes and increase your allocation to previous underperforming asset classes.

It is evident that more flexibility is needed regarding asset allocation.

As asset allocators we need to minimise the downside risk to a portfolio’s return while consistently meeting the return target. This gives the investor more certainty (but by no means a guarantee), but with the benefit of inflation-beating growth. Crucially, the stasis needs to be replaced with active decision-making.

We refer to this as active asset allocation (AAA), which doesn’t reference strategic weights as a starting point. The risk and return parameters are forward-looking and based on scenario analyses rather than historical data. Moreover, we take a bottom-up approach to selecting asset classes and weights, with the objective of meeting the return target with the lowest possible risk. AAA is not bound by periodic rebalancing, as the portfolio is actively managed and can include short-term opportunities across various asset classes.

Since 2014 foreign equity has sharply outperformed other major asset classes due to the exceptionally strong US equity performance, as well as the rand’s depreciation. Yet, based on long-term history foreign equity has underperformed local equity (3.9% vs 7.7% on a real basis). Recency bias would have skewed a balanced portfolio towards offshore equity, exceeding its return target but with notable volatility that stemmed from both the equity and the exchange rate components.

A typical SAA portfolio would have fallen short of a typical balanced fund return target of CPI+4%, while AAA would have delivered CPI+5.2%, achieving its mandate of consistent returns that meet the benchmark without a persistent bias towards a specific asset class.

By adopting an active approach to asset allocation portfolio managers are freed to select better performing assets while minimising risk. Unconstrained by fixed weights, they are able to outperform benchmarks consistently.

• Karsten is Matrix Fund Managers CEO.