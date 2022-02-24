NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: The new reality is there are no guarantees
Investing in today's environment of rising inflation and artificially low interest rates requires agility, flexibility and vigilance
24 February 2022 - 18:36
Inflation hasn’t been a severe or persistent economic problem for more than a decade thanks to prudent monetary and fiscal policies, but now price volatility is picking up again.
Investors need to understand the strategies that will best protect their portfolios against inflation because the wrong choices can decimate the value of any investment portfolio or pension. As the late Margaret Thatcher once said: “Inflation is the parent of unemployment and the unseen robber of those who have saved.”..
