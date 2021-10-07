STEPHEN CRANSTON: SA funds consistently fail to beat global indices
But is this going to be a permanent underperformance?
07 October 2021 - 15:24
The S&P Indices vs Active (Spiva) scorecard is usually time for great smugness among index managers. Over the five years to June 2021, for example, 93% of SA equity funds failed to beat the S&P 50, admittedly a rarely used benchmark, while 92% of global equity funds available in rand failed to beat the S&P Global 1,200 and 76% of bond funds failed to beat the SA Sovereign Bond Index.
But is this going to be a permanent underperformance? In SA choosing the right equity benchmark is an active decision, and over the past six months a small majority of funds, 51%, have been able to beat the most commonly used benchmark, the Capped shareholder weighted index (Capped Swix)...
