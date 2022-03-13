ANC eThekwini region on target for March regional conference
The region, with about 100,000 members and 111 branches, plays a big role in the province’s politics and is influential at the ANC’s national elective conference
13 March 2022 - 20:22
At least 70% of the branches in the ANC’s biggest region — eThekwini — have already met and are preparing for the regional conference to be held in 14 days, says co-ordinator of the ANC regional task team Bheki Ntuli.
According to Ntuli, the eThekwini region has an estimated 100,000 members and 111 branches. It has always been considered the deal-breaker region in the ANC and is again expected to play an influential role in the upcoming KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference and the ANCs national elective conference in December...
