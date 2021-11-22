CARTOON: Prasa CEO in a bind

The stock market took a breather after hitting record highs this week as investors digested the central bank’s decision to increase the repo rate
Most investors will miss out because Heineken has no plans to list the $4bn yet-to-be-named regional champion
ANC in pole position to govern three councils after coalition talks
Local communities will bear brunt of unstable coalitions, say academics
The expansion plans will see ADC building 10 hyperscale data centres across Africa including in SA, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco and Egypt
Higher energy costs and the global shortage of raw materials could drive figure up, economists warn
The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill goes some way to support and protect small businesses from unfair practices by their much bigger competitors
Salvadoreans are sceptical about President Nayib Bukele’s love of bitcoin, and its introduction has fuelled protests
Coach Jacques Nienaber laments Boks’ inability to close out the contest after they slipped to a 27-26 defeat to England
Placing more restrictions on the unvaccinated looks justified, but governments should not dodge their own duty of care
