Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: SA will rust if policy scraps persist and leadership isn’t polished Eskom is still without a chair, our police commissioner is unfit for office and Ebrahim Patel is messing with steel BL PREMIUM

Watching President Cyril Ramaphosa giving evidence to the inquiry into state capture on Wednesday triggered mixed emotions. On the one hand we’re reminded we live in a country where a head of state submits himself to a public examination. It’s a rare thing. On the other we’re reminded of the vast scale of capture of the state (and why former president Jacob Zuma is in prison) and the pretty impressive depth of Ramaphosa’s knowledge of it at the time.

Sure, Ramaphosa was taken by surprise by the Gupta e-mail dump, but he concedes he read the newspapers so he must have known. I thought by the end of the first day of his evidence he hadn’t quite owned his role. Perhaps he yet will. He needs to apologise, however tricky the terrain was for him at the time...