El Salvador plans world’s first Bitcoin City backed by crypto ‘volcano bonds’

President Nayib Bukele likens project to cities founded by Alexander the Great

21 November 2021 - 23:17 Nelson Renteria
El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announces a plan to build the first ‘Bitcoin City’ in the world, in Teotepeque, El Salvador, November 20 2021. Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS
El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announces a plan to build the first ‘Bitcoin City’ in the world, in Teotepeque, El Salvador, November 20 2021. Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS

Mizata  —  El Salvador plans to build the world's first “Bitcoin City”, funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on his bet to harness the crypto currency to fuel investment in the Central American country.

Speaking at an event closing a weeklong promotion of bitcoin in El Salvador, Bukele said the city planned in the eastern region of La Union would get geothermal power from a volcano and not levy any taxes except for VAT.

“Invest here and make all the money you want,” Bukele said in English, dressed all in white and wearing a reversed baseball cap, in the beach resort of Mizata. “This is a fully ecological city that works and is energised by a volcano.”

Half of the VAT levied would be used to fund the bonds issued to build the city, and the other half would pay for services such as garbage collection, Bukele said, estimating the public infrastructure would cost about 300,000 bitcoins.

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele in Teotepeque, El Salvador, November 20 2021. Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS
El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele in Teotepeque, El Salvador, November 20 2021. Picture: JOSE CABEZAS/REUTERS

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Though Bukele is a popular president, opinion polls show Salvadoreans are sceptical about his love of bitcoin, and its bumpy introduction has fuelled protests against the government. In November, Bukele deployed troops in the capital amid rising gang violence and crime.

Likening his plan to cities founded by Alexander the Great, Bukele said Bitcoin City would be circular, with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and feature a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air.

“If you want bitcoin to spread over the world, we should build some Alexandrias,” said Bukele, a tech savvy 40-year-old who in September proclaimed himself “dictator” of El Salvador on Twitter in an apparent joke.

El Salvador planned to issue the initial bonds in 2022, Bukele said, suggesting it would be in 60 days’ time.

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream, told the gathering the first 10-year issue, known as the “volcano bond”, would be worth $1bn, backed by bitcoin and carrying a coupon of 6.5%. Half of the sum would go to buying bitcoin on the market, he said. Other bonds would follow.

After a five year lock-up, El Salvador would start selling some of the bitcoin used to fund the bond to give investors an “additional coupon”, Mow said, positing that the value of the crypto currency would continue to rise robustly.

“This is going to make El Salvador the financial centre of the world,” he said.

The bond would be issued on the “liquid network”, a bitcoin side chain network. To facilitate the process, El Salvador’s government is working on a securities law, and the first operating licence for an exchange would go to Bitfinex, Mow said.

Crypto exchange Bitfinex was listed as the book runner for the bond on a presentation behind Mow.

Once 10 such bonds were issued, $5bn in bitcoin would be taken off the market for several years, Mow said. “And if you get 10 more countries to do these bonds, that’s half of bitcoin’s market cap right there.”

The “game theory” on the bonds gave first issuer El Salvador an advantage, Mow argued, saying: “If bitcoin at the five-year mark reaches $1m, which I think it will, they will sell bitcoin in two quarters and recoup that $500m.”

Reuters 

El Salvador says bitcoin won’t hinder $1.3bn IMF deal

Central bank says cryptocurrency will enable more payment methods in a nation where more than three-quarters of  citizens are unbanked
World
1 month ago

Cash-familiar locals not impressed with El Salvador’s bitcoin ‘experiment’

The country’s adoption of the cryptocurrency threatens to leave behind the poor and elderly
World
1 month ago

El Salvador adopts bitcoin as legal tender

Central American country leads the way into cryptocurrency economy
Markets
2 months ago
