National Malpractice across state bodies worth R115bn probed by SIU R101bn of these includes probes into SOEs such as Eskom, Prasa, the SABC, Transnet, the UIF, the NHLS, the HPCSA and the CMS

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is involved in investigations into irregularities involving R115bn in national government departments, provinces, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other state bodies and agencies, the unit’s head advocate Andy Mothibi disclosed on Thursday.

These are non-Covid related investigations. If the R14.3bn of Covid-related investigations that have been finalised, are ongoing or still to commence, the figure shoots up to about R130bn...