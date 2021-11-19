National

Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended

The board said it had considered an ‘alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations’ associated with Matthews’s employment contract

19 November 2021 - 13:10 Iavan Pijoos
Zolani Matthews was unveiled as the new Prasa group CEO at Langa station in Cape Town on February 27 2021.Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Zolani Matthews was unveiled as the new Prasa group CEO at Langa station in Cape Town on February 27 2021.Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews has been placed on precautionary suspension.

Prasa chair Leonard Ramatlakane said after a board meeting on Thursday they had considered an “alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations” associated with Matthews’s employment contract.

The board resolved that Matthews be placed on suspension pending an investigation of the matter in his absence.

“The board will endeavour to conclude the matter expeditiously in the best interest of all parties involved,” he said on Friday.

“The appointment of an acting group CEO will be communicated and the board will make sure that the daily operations of the organisation are not negatively affected.”

Matthews told the Sunday Times just days ago that the organisation was in a critical state and that its infrastructure was not ready for any modern rail network despite billions of rand spent on modernisation since 2009. 

Matthews said Prasa’s problems were self-inflicted. Prasa had established a task team, led by CFO Lesibana Fosu, to work with the auditor-general to turn the agency around.

Investigations, including those by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, the Treasury, and others commissioned by Popo Molefe’s board in 2015, revealed a corruption frenzy at the state-owned enterprise that ran into billions of rand between 2009 and 2015, which had a devastating affect on Prasa. 

All on track to reopen Mabopane-Pretoria train route by end-November, Prasa says

The corridor used by 300,000 commuters was shut in August for repairs after widespread vandalism and cable theft
National
2 days ago

LETTER: A fight to save Cape Town’s southern line

Handing the rail network to the city would allow the DA to restore service
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC plays pass the buck as Eskom plunges SA into darkness

So decoupled from reality are the party’s statements that it’s starting to sound more and more like an opposition party
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa reveals his cards on chief justice ...
National
2.
DA the front-runner in the race for Tshwane mayor
National
3.
Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be ...
National
4.
Eskom reports acts of sabotage to Hawks
National
5.
ANC set to announce coalition partners, mayoral ...
National

Related Articles

LETTER: State must get out of Eskom to save small businesses

Opinion / Letters

WATCH: MTBPS preview

Economy

DA asks Enoch Godongwana for funds for Cape Town police force

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.