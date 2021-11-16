All on track to reopen Mabopane-Pretoria train route by end-November, Prasa says
16 November 2021 - 17:21
The Mabopane-Pretoria rail corridor, which was used by 300,000 commuters before it was closed in August for extensive repairs after widespread vandalism and cable theft, is set to be reopened at the end of November, says the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.
Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said on Tuesday all systems were in place to reopen the corridor by end-November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now