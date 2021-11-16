National All on track to reopen Mabopane-Pretoria train route by end-November, Prasa says B L Premium

The Mabopane-Pretoria rail corridor, which was used by 300,000 commuters before it was closed in August for extensive repairs after widespread vandalism and cable theft, is set to be reopened at the end of November, says the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said on Tuesday all systems were in place to reopen the corridor by end-November...