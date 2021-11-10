CARTOON: No point changing jockeys

Market data including bonds and forward rates
The party says is court papers that vaccines will not cut transmission, and pose a greater risk to children than Covid-19 — nothing could be further from the truth
Unhappy sellers describe lack of support from retailer and returns policy nightmare
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Northam Platinum gatecrashes planned takeover of RBPlat with offer R17bn for a third of the company
The government is facing difficult decisions but it cannot make unrealistic assumptions, says the former budget office head
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
Climate Action Tracker study shows world on track for 2.4°C warming despite 2030 pledges
SA won four of their five pool matches but were unsuccessful in the end as they finished third in the group, failing to reach the T20 semifinals
Long queues, traffic jams and visa glitches marked re-entry, but aviation is still in crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
