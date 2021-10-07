National JOBURG INDABA Gwede Mantashe warning on ‘dangerous’ Eskom plans a sign energy division persists B L Premium

Just weeks before SA takes part in a landmark UN conference in which it hopes to clinch a funding deal for Eskom to transition from its reliance on coal, divisions within the government were once again laid bare.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday warned that green financing for Eskom could be a “dangerous step”...