Gwede Mantashe warning on ‘dangerous’ Eskom plans a sign energy division persists
07 October 2021 - 10:31
UPDATED 07 October 2021 - 23:09
Just weeks before SA takes part in a landmark UN conference in which it hopes to clinch a funding deal for Eskom to transition from its reliance on coal, divisions within the government were once again laid bare.
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday warned that green financing for Eskom could be a “dangerous step”...
