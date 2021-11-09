National Competition commission inquiry told of supplier frustration with Takealot B L Premium

Naspers-owned Takealot’s dominance and popularity as an online site was highlighted at the Competition Commission inquiry as unhappy suppliers gave scathing reports about dealing with the retailer, but admitted they had to use the site as it drove the highest sales.

Many of the complaints against Takealot aired by two sellers are being investigated for anti-competitive practices by the commission, which is running an inquiry that includes public hearings to investigate whether there are breaches of competition law or anticompetitive practices by online sellers of goods, tourism services, flight tickets, car hire and property...