LIQUIDITY ISSUE
Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance
COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
04 November 2021 - 05:09
Cash management problems at Eskom meant the generation division was able to access only a little over half of its budget for maintenance over the past financial year, COO Jan Oberholzer said in an interview with Business Day this week.
Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, which is budgeted for, and outages must be planned two years in advance, Oberholzer said. But cash to perform the maintenance was insufficient and only R6bn was made available by the finance department, some of which was too late to make full use of during the financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now