Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

Cash management problems at Eskom meant the generation division was able to access only a little over half of its budget for maintenance over the past financial year, COO Jan Oberholzer said in an interview with Business Day this week.

Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, which is budgeted for, and outages must be planned two years in advance, Oberholzer said. But cash to perform the maintenance was insufficient and only R6bn was made available by the finance department, some of which was too late to make full use of during the financial year...