DONALD MACKAY: Could the ban on imported cement be a political play?

Do you remember that feeling of excitement when the National Treasury banned the use of foreign cement in government-funded projects? PPC’s share price shot up by 9% and Sepaku’s by 6%. Champagne corks were heard popping as the Public Investment Corporation and Sanlam Investment Management increased their stakes in PPC to more than 5%. No more would our cement jobs be taken by foreigners.

But that was mostly nonsense. We import about 1.2-million tonnes of cement per annum, which though not trivial, is less than the rounding error between our total local production capacity declared by PPC (19-million tonnes) and that declared by Cement & Concrete SA (20-million to 21-million tonnes).

Imported cement is very much a regional issue and 83% of it enters through the Durban port, 10% through Cape Town and 7% through Gqeberha. Cement doesn’t travel well, so the radius of impact is about 300km from the respective ports. You are not going to find Vietnamese cement in Gauteng or Pakistani cement in the Free State. The imported cement that does enter the market is mostly destined for independent retailers, with some perhaps ending up in the bigger chains. If any imported cement is sold to government departments, it would be in small quantities.

Is this simply a political play right before elections? Maybe. It’s a good story if you don’t allow facts to get in the way. And besides, we are saving local jobs — unless those people work for Cemza, the new(ish) cement factory in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Those 104 jobs don’t matter, because it’s only a R750m foreign investment in our flagship SEZ, ironically supported by a R143m tax incentive from the government, according to the department of trade & industry, as it was then known.

But they don’t use local clinker, a specific requirement if you wish to sell to the government after November 4. A problem easily solved you think, by just buying the clinker locally, from PPC, Sepaku, Lafarge or Mamba Cement. But these competitors happen to have a monopoly on the clinker quarries. So, they import clinker. This is not a secret. It’s on their website and would have been declared to the department when they applied for the tax investment incentive.